LOTR: The Rings Of Power Episode 6 Review: Battle Begins In Earnest

Rating: 3.5 /5

Cast : Joseph Mawle, Geoff Morrell, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Nazanin Boniadi, Peter Tait, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Adai-Robinson, Anthony Crum, Alex Tarrant, Phil Grieve, Miranda Wilson, Rob Mckenzie, Jesse Turner, Mike Homick, Justin Doble, Robert Strange

Director : Charlotte Brandstorm

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video, heralding the war for the Southlands, lives up to its promise. There's a lot more to cheer for here than the previous episodes, which were basically vetting the appetite of the viewer by building up with character development.

The title of the LOTR: The Rings of Power Episode 6 - 'Udûn' - may possibly refer to what Gandalf called the Balrog of Moria as "Flame of Udûn." This is where much of the action in this episode takes place.

Bringing the Orcs against the Numenoreans with Galadriel, Halbrand, Isildur, and Elendil on the latter's side, this episode concentrates its mite on the battle - setting up three waves of attacks by the Orcs on Arondir, Bronwyn, Theo, and their group before the expected Numenorean counter-attack. It's a conflict-driven setting that brings into sharp focus - the joining up of forces/ plotlines and increases the scope for a viewership bounty. Most of the earlier episodes concentrated on establishing separate threads of the story so it was high time the culmination of ideas and forces took place.

The last-minute charge by Númenoreans may have saved the Southlanders but the appearance of the great flood just as the Southlanders were heaving a sigh of relief, reveals a different end. Adar who calls himself Uruk has been captured and claims to have killed Sauron. But is that really true?

There's also a hint that Halbrand may not be what he claims to be - even though he is declared King of the Southlands.

The action and drama in this LOTR episode are heightened with memorable visuals, graphic gore, and heart-stopping moments. Arondir's guerilla attack on the Orcs is brilliantly showcased and hugely satisfying for the viewer. The arrival of the Numenoreans led by their Queen, Galadriel, and Halbrand on horseback, is a stirring sight too. It's one of the many unforgettable moments in this episode of high drama and life-and-death battles.

Charlotte Brandstorm, the new director for the series, has done a grand job showcasing the fight for the Southlands.

The story appears to be getting into top gear quite comfortably and we are now seeing, quite clearly, where the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is headed - to a thrilling finish, more than likely!