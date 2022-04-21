Mandana Karimi Reacts To Reports Naming Anurag Kashyap As Director Who Cheated On Her
Mandana Karimi has been hitting the headlines ever since she participated in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. The actress had revealed a big secret when she was in the show. She had said that she was ditched by a filmmaker she was in relationship with after she became pregnant.
Regarding the secret of her relationship with a filmmaker that she mentioned in Lock Upp, she told ETimes TV, "I never said those words. Yes, I had a secret which I shared on the show, exclusively. The format of the show required me to share one. I didn't become an actress yesterday. I understand that an actress' life becomes a public story as her personal life dominates in the media. The words get twisted while writing and I have taken everything - drama and headlines - with a pinch of salt. And I don't know how people have come up with some names. How can people play with names? That's the sad reality of social media and news. The person whom I had a relationship with, was not my friend."
When asked if she doesn't wish to reveal the name of the filmmakers, she said that she won't reveal! She also slammed reports that claimed it was Anurag as 'unethical and unfortunate'.
She clarified that she and Anurag are still friends. Mandanan concluded by saying, "I definitely want to add here that it's not the name that's going around, which is Anurag Kashyap. Anurag was my friend and we are still friends. I have seen the headlines. It's not done. It's very unethical and unfortunate. I want to repeat again here, it's a sad state of news and headlines- picking names, putting words into people's mouths."