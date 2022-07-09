Modern Love Hyderabad Released; Netizens Shower Their Love For The Amazon Original Series

The much-awaited anthology of the season, Modern Love Hyderabad is finally released and we can say it started to spread its charm on the very first day itself. While the series is well studded with some of the greatest talents of the industry, portraying different shades of love, it has come as a perfect treat for the audience after the successful run of its first local edition, Modern Love Mumbai.

Koffee With Karan Season 7's First Episode Sets New Record; Becomes No 1 subscribed show on Day 1

As the series has just been released on Amazon Prime Video it has taken the internet by storm by receiving love from the audience. The fans started to express their love for the series while they were seen praising the talented star cast for their fabulous work and recommending it as a must-watch. Moreover, it seems like the series has successfully registered its core value of portraying love in different forms while giving it a local touch to connect with its audience.

Here are some comments from the netizens that show their love for the anthology.

Story is very realistic and Abijeet as Ashwin and Malavika as Vinne nailed it. The chemistry between them is beautiful 🥰🥰



Kudos to the entire team👏👏.#ModernLoveHyderabad #Abijeet #MalavikaNair — Aquaᴹᵒᵈᵉʳⁿᴸᵒᵛᵉᴴʸᵈᵉʳᵃᵇᵃᵈ (@aqua_speaks) July 7, 2022

GANGAMMA - I just LOVE you. ❤️I don't have enough words to express my emotions watching my Legendary Suhasini ma'am as Gangamma. She just nailed it, all the small small emotion directly connected to my heart.❤️#ModernLoveHyderabad do watch on Amazon Prime.❤



❤ @hasinimani ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XH6E7CKLnU — Suhasini Hasan Admirer (@AdmirerHasini) July 8, 2022

#ModernLoveHyderabad Series out Now!!! Go check it out💃🏻@Abijeet The way Ashwin take over the whole episode fell in love all over again Abi🥹Must watch❤️His Intro,dialogues delivery and expressions🧿You carried it with an ease love🤩🫂 #abijeet @PrimeVideoIN Ashwin & Vinne🫂❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/SxKv4STWxj — ᴀʙɪᴊᴇᴇᴛ'sᴹᵒᵈᵉʳⁿᴸᵒᵛᵉᴴʸᵈᵉʳᵃᵇᵃᵈ (@AbixMine) July 8, 2022

What an amazing short film by the powerhouse talents revathi and Nithya menen. It was so subtle and with amazing acting. Really enjoyed the first short film in #ModernLoveHyderabad — Raj kumar (@RajkumarSundare) July 8, 2022

Every episode in the Modern Love series is based on the TRUE EVENTS which are published in TheNewYorkTimes weekly column of the same name

Kudos to the Entire cast and crew of#ModernLoveHyderabad to make sure that these stories connected to our native#abijeet#ModernLoveonPrime pic.twitter.com/38Y07j7jpR — L❤️VE_ABI_FCᴹᵒᵈᵉʳⁿᴸᵒᵛᵉᴴʸᵈᵉʳᵃᵇᵃᵈ (@love_abijeet_FC) July 8, 2022

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls Review: Ranveer Singh Adds A Romantic Twist To Dangerous Jungle Of Siberia

Modern Love Hyderabad is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner and the episodes are directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam, and is released on Amazon Prime Video on the 8th of July 2022.