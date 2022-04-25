Modern Love Mumbai Set To Release On May 13 Featuring Stories From 6 Phenomenal Indian Creators

Prime Video today announced that Modern Love Mumbai, the first of the three localized Indian versions of the widely acclaimed international series will globally premiere on May 13, 2022 in over 240 countries and territories.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the new Amazon Original series will feature 6 heart-warming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions. The Mumbai chapter of the international franchise, inspired by the famous New York Times column, will bring home love this season with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai. The anthology includes -

1. RAAT RANI - directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar

2. BAAI - directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar

3. MUMBAI DRAGON - directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah

4. MY BEAUTIFUL WRINKLES - directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi

5. I LOVE THANE - directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh

6. CUTTING CHAI - directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, "We are excited to bring forth Modern Love Mumbai, the first of our three local versions of Modern Love, our well acclaimed international franchise. Modern Love Mumbai features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai. We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into your lives. We are happy that Modern Love Mumbai further solidifies our long-standing relationship with our producers, Pritish Nandy Communications."

"We are delighted to partner with Amazon Prime Video once again for a prestigious franchise like Modern Love which already has a massive fan base across the globe. We believe that just like New York, the city of Mumbai also has a mesmerizing charm, which we have explored and captured." said Pritish Nandy, Producer, Pritish Nandy Communications.

He further added, "With the most wonderful cast of masters and contemporary, Indian and international actors and some of the finest directors, writers and music creators that we have today, Modern Love Mumbai beautifully negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai, the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates. I am confident that every story in this anthology series will tug at and win the audiences' hearts. Like they say, love makes the world go round and it's been our absolute pleasure to partner with Amazon, John Carney and the New York Times in bringing to India these stories of every day love with every day people in a whole new normal kind of celebration."