Modern Love Mumbai Trailer: Six Directors Show Different Shades Of Love From The City Of Dreams

Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer of the upcoming show, Modern Love: Mumbai. The show featuring six different love stories is led by a talented cast including actors like Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Ritwik Bhowmik and others.

The official Twitter account of Prime Video India, shared the trailer on Thursday (April 28) night, by saying, "bringing you stories of ❤️ from the city of dreams ✨ #ModernLoveOnPrime, trailer out now." Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana, the show is all set to release on the OTT platform in May 2022.

The trailer gives a glimpse at all six love stories set in the city of Mumbai, that transcend gender, age, race, or boundary. The two-minute-long clip begins with a voice-over stating that the city of Mumbai witnessed many love stories.

One of the stories features Arshad Warsi and Chitrangada Singh playing husband and wife, with Chitrangada's character complaining about her unappreciative husband. Sarika is seen playing a woman in love with a much younger man in the segment directed by Alankrita Srivastava and Ritwik Bhowmik is paired opposite Masaba Gupta in a unique love story.

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi who is being directed by Hansal Mehta once again is seen dealing with his family's disapproval of his identity and his boyfriend. One of the segments also features Fatima Sana Shaikh who is in love with the city and the idea of love. Finally, Vishal Bharadwaj's segment features a couple trying to convince the boyfriend's mother that they are a good fit despite their different outlook on life.

Take a look at the trailer:

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the show is expected to "showcase love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events rooted in the city of dreams". While talking about the show Pritish Nandy said in a statement, "When the headlines are screaming of war, it is wonderful to be making Modern Love Mumbai. Mumbai is the city of dreams and hope. I love Mumbai."

Co-creator Rangita added, "I can only say anxiety has been my chronic friend for a long time as we prepped for this. I actually went to Aparna Purohit and asked her to give me Modern Love. I am fortunate she said yes."

Modern Love Mumbai will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 13, 2022.