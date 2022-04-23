Mohit Malik Opens Up About His OTT Debut; Says He Would Never Bid Adieu To TV

Popular TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his OTT debut with an untitled web series based on cybercrime. Tanveer Bookwala's upcoming show will be aired on VOOT. Mohit is very excited for his first web project, as he has not worked in such kind of genre.

Recently, Mohit Malik shared a statement with the media, in which he opened up about his upcoming web project. The Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor said, "I am excited not only because the genre and character are different but so is the medium. I was in no rush for OTT and I'm glad when it happened, it happened in the right way." Let us tell you, Mohit Malik will be seen opposite Sanaya Irani in the cop-drama.

When asked if he is going to be leaving the television, he said that it is home and he would never leave it. Mohit Malik said, "Never! Can someone ever leave their home? For me TV is home and I love my home, I am proud of it! It doesn't mean I won't explore other mediums but there's no goodbye ever."

Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani-starrer is expected to release next month. Talking about the actor's career, Mohit has acted in TV shows such as Miilee, Jab Love Hua, Durgesh Nandinii, Pari Hoon Main, Godh Bharaai, Adaalat, Surya The Super Cop, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Phulwa, Doli Armaano Ki and so on. The actor was blessed with a baby boy Ekbir in April 2021.