Mother's Day 2022: Perfect Shows To Binge-Watch With Your Mother This Weekend

With Mother's Day coming this weekend Sunday, May 8, 2022. It's time to start planning some epic activities to enjoy with your mom. After a hectic week, some good time watching feel-good shows seems like the perfect way to spend time with your mom over the weekend.

For your convenience, here are some mom-friendly shows you can watch on Mother's Day or any time of year.

Modern Love Mumbai Trailer: Six Directors Show Different Shades Of Love From The City Of Dreams

Gullak

The show follows an everyday middle-class family, the Mishras. Gullak takes a deep dive into their lives with a bit of chaos thanks to Santosh, his wife Shanti Mishra and their sons, Annu and Aman. While Aman is a school student, Annu struggles with competitive exams to secure a government job. Their parents continue to push them to greatness in their own quirky ways.

Sutliyan

The show follows three siblings Rajan (Shiv Panditt), Ramni (Plabita Borthakur) and Raman (Vivaan Shah), who reunite with their mother Supriya (Ayesha Raza Mishra) after a year and a half of living separate lives. During this time, they also lost their father but were unable to return home due to the pandemic. On returning they see a new independent side of their mother that they had never seen before.

Aarya

While the show is more of a crime thriller, watching Sushmita Sen's Aarya take control of her life and the safety of her children does serve as a feel-good drama. The two seasons explore Aarya's life after her husband is killed and her ties to the drug mafia put her family's life in danger. Aarya retaliates by becoming the most feared member of a gang. The show also received a nomination for an International Emmy award.

Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Casts Indian Actor Aryan Simhadri As Grover

Anupamaa Namaste America

Anupamaa's recent season starring Rupali Ganguly follows the leading lady Anupamaa, who parts with her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family. But after realising others have failed to give her any credit, she decides to live on her own terms.

The Fame Game

Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game brings out the surprising side of ambitious women who reveal the best and worst in them. Still, it's their winning moment which will make this a worthwhile watch. The show follows superstar Anamika Anand's life as an actress, daughter, wife and a devoted mother. The police attempt to uncover the truth behind Anamika's mysterious disappearance, as one night she goes missing without a trace.