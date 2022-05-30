Ms Marvel: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan Will Secretly Honor Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow

Marvel's latest series Ms Marvel is set to hit Disney+ Hotstar. Led by Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan the show reportedly will be paying tribute to two of Marvel's female superheroes. While Kamala's character is a major fan of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, the show will also give tribute to Scarlet Johansson's Black Widow.

During a press conference, Iman Vellani talked about Black Widow's influence on her character. She said Kamala Khan's amateur fighting style mimics those of other heroes within the MCU. She added that Kamala paid tribute to Natasha Romanoff by pulling off "a lot of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow poses."

Iman have a shoutout to her "most incredible stunt double" and said that they had been working together to figure out Kamala's fighting style. "She's not a fighter, she's a sixteen-year-old kid from high school. So, a lot of it was like, 'Okay, she's probably copying everything she sees.' So we included a lot of [Scarlett Johansson's] Black Widow poses, and Brie Larson's iconic Captain Marvel poses. So yea, we've got some fun stuff in there."

Talking about joining the MCU, Iman said, "It didn't feel real for the last two years, and now it still doesn't. I'm on autopilot right now. I don't know how I'm going to process this or if I ever will. But yea, I'm really lucky, and I'm so glad I can have good people around me."

Calling Kamala a universal character, Iman said she hopes "people can see what I saw when I picked the comics for the first time." She added that comics meant the world to her and it made her feel seen and less lonely.

Ms Marvel will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 8, 2022.