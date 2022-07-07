Ms Marvel: Internet Is In Love With Fawad Khan's Hollywood Debut Act

After Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar, Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan made his big Hollywood debut with the Marvel series Ms Marvel. Reports claimed that Fawad will be seen playing Kamala's grandfather in the series, and episode 5 of the show did not disappoint. Soon after the episode was released on Disney+ Hotstar the actor began trending on Twitter and fans couldn't keep calm after watching his performance.

The actor was seen in episode 5 of Ms Marvel playing the character Hasan. Kamaal in an earlier episode was transported back to 1947 with the help of her powerful bangles. The new episode explored India and Pakistan's history of partition and how Kamala's great grandmother went missing, and how her grandmother witnessed the power as a child. Hasan who spent little time on-screen during the pre-partition scenes ended up becoming a major hook point in Kamala Khan's life story.

Many Indian fans also celebrated Fawad's return back to the screen. One tweet read, "#FawadKhan with his dreamy eyes again on screens after years 😍😍😍 #MsMarvel". Another read, "So.. seeing Fawad Khan on screen(personally) in Ms Marvel after a long time was a delightful treat to the eyes & for heart as well. I wish he had more screen time or to appear in more episodes. He is one of those rare actors who acts with his eyes more. ❤️❤️ #FawadKhan #MsMarvel"

Created by Bisha K. Ali, the series also stars many more brilliant actors of colour including the leading lady, Iman Vellani who plays Ms Marvel AKA Kamala Khan. The final episode of the series is set to air next week on Disney+ Hotstar and will conclude season 1 of the show.

While Ms Marvel introduced Kamala Khan's story she will be seen in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels alongside Brie Larson on the big screen in MCU phase 4.