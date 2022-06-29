Ms Marvel: Marvel Misspells Farhan Akhtar’s Name As They Introduce His Character Waleed In Promo Clip

Farhan Akhtar is all set to make his MCU debut with Ms Marvel in an upcoming episode set to drop on Wednesday (June 29). Prior to the episode release the makers released a new clip featuring Farhan Akhtar on the official Marvel Entertainment social media accounts. The clip introduced Farhan's character Waleed and also features Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger.

The clip shows Red Dagger leading Ms Marvel into a mysterious location, where they meet Waleed. Kareem says, "Usually, tourists are not allowed," then Waleed adds, "But for a descendant of Ayesha's, I'm sure we can make an exception." He continues, "My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother's story is of legend. When you're ready, we have much to discuss."

While fans were impressed by the scene many noticed that in Marvel's official description of the clip on YouTube the makers misspelt Farhan's name. The same was used by the makers for Instagram and Twitter which was probably used to tag the actor in the post. The actor's Instagram account name is @faroutakhtar

The post also had another blunder which was probably set to be edited out. It read, "Check out Farout Akhtar and Aramis Knight in a brand new episode of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, streaming tomorrow on Disney+. Need to confirm title!"

A comment below read, "His Name is Farhan Akhtar, Not Farout Akhtar, that is name of his Instagram Handle! Give Actors Proper Respect!" Others have been excited for the actor's debut episode. One fan wrote, "I'm super excited to see a great actor like Farhan Akhtar in MCU! Truly love this show and all the desi feels." Another added, "I would love to see the conversation between Farhan and Kevin Fiege when he was cast for the show."

Apart from Farhan, the show stars many South Asian actors including Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, Saagar Shaikh, Nimra Bucha and many more. Ms Marvel is the sixth part series releasing weekly on Disney+Hostsar.