Ms Marvel: Mohan Kapur Talks About Farhan Akhtar And Fawad Khan's Secret Cameos

Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming release Ms Marvel has desi fans most excited. Apart from Iman Vellani's debut, the show also stars many South Asian actors including veteran TV and film actor Mohan Kapur who will be seen playing her father Yusuf Khan. The show which made headlines for making special mentions to SRK, will also star Fawad Khan and Farhan Akhtar in cameos.

Mohan Kapur recently opened up about the show and said that his family went crazy on finding out about his appearance in the MCU series. He told Hindustan Times, "The elderly were like 'good but what is Marvel'. But my nieces and nephew went crazy. They were like 'mamu do you know what you have done?' And them getting excited got me more excited and it hit me 'really, that's what I am in now'."

Talking about Fawad and Farhan's role Mohan said that he is much excited for their cameos in the show. He told the portal, "They are stars. Just on hearing their names, the audience goes to buy tickets. They have earned that. We are making their mark. They are actually helping us. When we heard that Fawad and Farhan are doing it (the show), we were so excited."

The actor also opened up about how Fawad and Farhan's cameos are being celebrated by fans and said, "Imagine the flip the show is going to get in South Asia and world over, because they have fans all over. It's a huge thing. It's very small if you start thinking 'I am in more episodes, so why are they talking about them'. That's a very small way of thinking. They propped us up."

Apart from Mohan Kapur, the show will also see Zenobia Shroff playing her mother Muneeba and Indian-American actor Saagar Shaikh as Kamala's older brother Amir. After Ms Marvel, all three are reportedly set to reprise their roles in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. The film led by Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani will release in July 2023.

Meanwhile, the first two episodes of Ms Marvel will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 8. The series will see a weekly release .