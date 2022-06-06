Ms Marvel Release Date And Time: Marvel's Desi Show Set To Release In Two Days

Marvel's latest series, Ms Marvel is the talk of the town. The show led by Iman Vellani will introduce the newest hero to the MCU, Kamala Khan AKA Ms Marvel who acquires her cosmic powers through powered bracelets. It is set to release in two days on June 8, 2022.

Kamala is the first-ever Pakistani superhero in the MCU, and she is also the first Muslim hero to headline her own Marvel comic. Apart from Iman, Ms Marvel also stars many desi actors including veteran TV and film actors Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff, and Indian-American actor Saagar Shaikh, as Iman's father, mother and elder brother, respectively.

The show mostly has fans excited for the cameos by Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. While neither made an appearance in the trailer, it left many impressed and some disappointed. The trailer revealed that the makers made a change to Kamala's powers by adding the superpowered bracelets. In the comics, her cosmic power came from her own genetic code and it allowed Ms Marvel to extend her limbs and shapeshift in the comics.

The first two episodes of Ms Marvel are set to release on June 8, 2022, post which new episodes will premiere on weekly basis throughout the month. The show heading to Disney+ Hotstar in India will begin streaming at 12:30 pm IST on the release date.

The early reviews for the show has piqued a special interest among South Asians as the show is set to reference some of Shah Rukh Khan's biggest films and will show Kamala as SRK's big fan. Apart from SRK, Kamala is also known to be a fan of MCU superheroes especially Captain Marvel played by Brie Larson in the franchise.

The show's official synopsis describes it as a show about "A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel." It added, "But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with superpowers, right?"

Ms Marvel will also set the storyline for upcoming MCU films in 2023 including the Captain Marvel sequel titled as The Marvels.