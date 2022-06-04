Ms Marvel Writer, Directors Says If Shah Rukh Khan Wants To Be Part Of The Show 'We'll Go Back To Reshoots'

Marvel's latest series Ms Marvel's first reviews surprised fans when critics and fans revealed that Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan gets a special mention in the show. Ms Marvel AKA Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen growing up in Jersey City, is shown as a big fan of the superstar.

Now, the show's producer and writer Sana Amanat and directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi have said that they'd reshoot scenes if SRK said he wanted to be part of the show. Notably, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi have directed the first two episodes of the show which were premiered for the early audience. According to reports, the episodes mention Shah Rukh Khan's popular films like Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Talking about fans expecting an SRK cameo in the show, Sana told ETimes, "If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We'll go back to production, we're (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody!" Sana who has worked on the comic books and the on-screen debut revealed that SRK also gets special mentions in the books. She added, "We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala's connectivity with Bollywood and we just love him."

Adil went on to suggest SRK joining an alternate action film universe. He said, "We would want to make a Bad Boys 3 remake with Shah Rukh Khan." Sana called it the "perfect pitch."

Ms Marvel is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8, 2022. The show led by Iman Vellani also stars Farhan Akhtar, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz and many others.