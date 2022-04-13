Nakuul Mehta Has Perfect Reply To Those Who Have Issues With Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the popular shows on Sony TV. Although the show has been doing well on online TRP chart, its getting average rating on BARC chart.

While sometimes fans shower love on the Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show, it has also been receiving flak. A few of them have been upset with the writing, as they feel that the makers are focusing way more on the supporting characters rather than the lead pair. Earlier, Nakuul had thanked fans for all their love, the actor had a perfect reply for those who had issue with the show.

During an interview session for his upcoming web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2, when Bollywood Life asked his opinion about the same, he asked those who had issue with BALH 2 to watch NKYBF S2.Nakkul was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "That's where I want to tell you (the fans) that Never Kiss Your Best Friend is going to be that relief for you if you have these issues with Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. It's coming on the 29th (April 29), it's on ZEE5 and Never Kiss Your Best Friend is going to make you feel like you never before. So, hence, the relations we're not having (getting to watch) in BALH 2 for now, this is what you got to do (watch the web show), this is the comeback."

This time, Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias have joined Nakuul and Anya Singh in Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2.