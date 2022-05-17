Netflix India Bags 5 Awards At The Critics Choice Awards 2022

Continuing its streak of success, Netflix India recently won 5 awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2022. Organised by Film Critics Guild, the 4th edition of the Critics Choice Awards has recognised and celebrated the talent from the world of entertainment for their path-breaking contribution.

In the recent announcement, The Disciple took up three awards, including Best Director and Best Writer which was bagged by Chaitanya Tamhane and as the Best Film. Additionally, Konkona Sen Sharma won the Best Actress award for the role of 'Bharti Mandal’, a factory worker who aspires to get a high paying data operator job in Netflix’s anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi. Lastly, Suvinder Vicky won the Best Actor award for exceptionally essaying the character of a truck driver 'Ghalib’ in Meel Patthar (Milestone).

About The Disciple

Critically acclaimed, Marathi film The Disciple is the story of Sharad Nerulkar, who has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of old masters, his guru, and his father. But as years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it's really possible to achieve the excellence he's striving for.

About Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what's right and what's wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.

About Meel Patthar (Milestone)

The poignant film follows the story of a recently bereaved, middle-aged truck driver, Ghalib, who is coping with a personal tragedy and the consequences thereafter, while facing the existential threat of losing his job to a young recruit. The events in the story come together as Ghalib's truck touches the 500,000 kilometres mark - a record at his company.

Stranger Things 4 Early Reactions: Critics Praise The 'Darkest & Scariest' Season Of The Show

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey To Premiere On Netflix On May 20

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.