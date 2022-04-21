Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 Actor Karan Wahi Feels Some Shows On TV Are Relatable And Not Regressive

Karan Wahi is one of the most popular TV actors in India. The star has acted in several TV shows, and nowadays, he is actively working in web shows. Karan is all set to feature in an upcoming ZEE 5 show Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, also starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

When people talk about television, many think that the TV industry produces regressive shows. On the other hand, digital mediums have content-driven web series. When asked about the same, Karan Wahi told News18.com, "We say all this regarding TV because it's considered that TV is regressive. There might be shows which are very regressive, but at the same time, there might be shows which are not regressive. There might be shows which are very relatable. Yes, there is a drama element to television, but that's what the medium is. You can't show a 10-episode love story on television without stretching it, it is as simple as that."

Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey & Others Recreate 'Bachpan Ka Pyar'; See Inside Pics & Videos Of Party

Karan Wahi Receives Death Threats For Commenting On Naga Babas Gathering At Kumbh Mela

While speaking about the authenticity of reality shows, Karan Wahi said that they can be dramatised but can't be scripted. "I guess reality shows have become more, probably a more fictionalised, kayee cheezey karwate hai (we ask them to do certain things) whether it is dance or games. I think it can be dramatised but it cannot be scripted," the actor added.

Talking about Karan Wahi, the actor has acted in TV shows such as Remix, Kasamh Se, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dill Mill Gayye, Shraddha and so on. He has also worked in web series such as I Don't Watch TV, Sacred Games, Hundred, Bar Code, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and so on.