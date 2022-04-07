Nilamellam Ratham Web Series: Vetrimaaran Joins Hands With Ameer!

Not too long ago, it was announced that Vetrimaaran will be penning story for actor-director Ameer's comeback directorial venture Iraivan Miga Periyavan. Post the big news, the duo has sprung yet another surprise by announcing their another collaboration. Yes, you read that right! Apparently, the revered talents will be joining hands for a web series titled Nilamellam Ratham which will premiere on ZEE5. Contrasting to Iraivan Miga Periyavan, the OTT project will have Ameer playing the main lead. Vetrimaaran will be backing the web series.

Interestingly, the series will mark the comeback project of director Ramesh Balakrishnan of Pagaivan fame. Celebrated music director Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing songs and background score for Nilamellam Ratham. The release date and other cast and crew details are yet to be made official by the team.

Talking about the upcoming project during a recent event, Ameer said, "Our project isn't going to be on the softer side and isn't meant for the weak-hearted. Since we don't have the restrictions of business or theatres, Nillamellam Ratham is going to be really close to reality."

Ameer, who was recently seen playing a key role in Dhanush-Malavika Mohanan's Maaran, previously directed Aadhi Bhagavan which released in 2013.

Vetrimaaran, on the other hand, is busy with the pre-production of his film with Suriya titled Vaadivaasal. He also has Viduthalai and Adhigaaram in the pipeline other than Nilamellam Ratham and Iraivan Miga Periyavan.