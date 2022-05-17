Nimki Mukhiya Actress Bhumika Gurung's Web Series Chingari To Release On WOW Originals On May 31

Actress Bhumika Gurung best known for starring in the TV show Nimki Mukhiya is set to make a web debut with crime thriller show titled Chingari on WOW originals. Written by Vivek Khatri, the show is all set to stream on his ott platform WOW originals from 31st May onwards. It also features Amit Lohia, Sunil Bob and Sameeksha Gaur in pivotal roles.

The actor and creator of show gets candid about their upcoming crime thriller.



Creator of WOW originals and writer Vivek Khatri opens up about the show and reveals, "Chingari is a crime thriller web series based on sensational crime stories but it's not a regular crime thriller type shows, as the story, screenplay and dialogues of all the episodes have fun and comedy tadka with unique approach. I wanted to do something different so I created a female character "Chingari Chaubey". She is sharp, brave as well as fun loving undercover agent who works in her own style."

He continues, "It was a wonderful experience working with Bhumika. It seems that she is born for this character. We took look tests of more than 10 known actresses and finally we chose her for this role and after seeing her on sets I can say that no other actress could have performed "Chingari" better than Bhumika. She is a versatile actor, very cooperative and down to earth. The other actors like Sunil Bob, Rohit Kumar, Sameeksha Gaur and Amit have also done a brilliant job."

Shreya Dhanwanthary Kickstarts Shoot Of Mumbai Diaries 2

Sharing about what prompted her to take up the script Bhumika says,"It's the character and story which I really was attracted to and it really made me think that I could do wondrous to it. Chingari's character is full of shades and layers which is what I mostly look for when I sign up a project. Chingari's character is like female Chulbul Pandey. I'm very excited for my web debut and looking forward to see how this character will turn up onscreen."

The Kashmir Files To Release With Indian Sign Language Interpretation On ZEE5

Sharing her working experience she tells, "Working with Vivek sir has been very amazing and the whole team was very accommodating and supportive. Vivek sir is very approachable and open to ideas and discussions. I'm very glad to be part of this. He likes to work as a family and it was a very good work culture on set."