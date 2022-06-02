Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Says People Sending Racist DMs To Co-Star Moses Ingram Are Not Star Wars Fans

Ewan McGregor recently returned to the small screen as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the Star Wars spinoff series on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has been praised by fans and critics alike, even becoming one of the biggest releases on the streaming platform. However, the show is also making headlines for unhappy fans attacking actor Moses Ingram online, subjecting her to racist taunts and abuses.

Ewan McGregor who is also an executive producer on the show has slammed fans for racially abusing her. The actor in a video message shared by the Star Wars official Twitter account said people who have been attacking Moses Ingram are not true Star Wars fans.

He began the message with, "This weekend, Star Wars fans made Obi-Wan Kenobi the most-watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time. And for that, I would say a big thank you, and it goes to show what this family can do when we all pull together. However, it seems that some of the fanbase have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most hateful, horrendous DMs, and I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart."

Praising his costar, McGregor called Moses "a brilliant actor, she's a brilliant woman, and she's absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, so much to the franchise, and it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening."

He concluded by saying that the show's cast and crew stands with Moses. "We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses."

In an official statement, Star Wars' makers also echoed similar sentiments. It said, "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist."

For the unversed, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode II: Revenge of the Sith (2005) and follows Obi-Wan attempting to rescue a young Princess Leia as the Galactic Empire's Inquisitors are after them.