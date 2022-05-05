Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Ewan McGregor Set To Face Off With Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader

Disney and Star Wars released the official trailer of the upcoming limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 4, Star Wars Day. The clip featured Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Ewan McGregor and revealed that Hayden Christensen is returning to play his iconic character Darth Vader after almost two decades.

The trailer opens with Obi-Wan's voiceover warning Jedis that they need to stay hidden because someone is coming. Inquisitors can be seen hunting for the remaining Jedi including Obi-Wan, who is keeping an eye on young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Obi-Wan tried to convince his uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) let him train Luke but gets rejected.

The trailer also featured some action scenes as Inquisitors and bounty hunters close in on Obi-Wan. The clip ends with a glimpse of Darth Vader's armour being assembled and his iconic breathing from the suit. Surprisingly other than Hayden, we also see a glimpse of Kumail Nanjiani, it is unclear which character he will be seen playing.

Obi-Wan Kenobi was first seen in the original Star Wars trilogy played by Alec Guinness. Two decades later he returned for the prequel trilogy as a younger Obi-Wan played by Ewan. The show is the third live-action Star Wars TV show followed by The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The show's official synopsis revealed that the six-part series takes place a decade after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, "where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat--the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 25, 2022. The show also Rupert Friend, and Moses Ingram in pivotal roles.