      Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter Review: Fans Praise Ewan McGregor's Series For Bringing Back Star Wars Vibes

      Disney recently released the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi led by Ewan McGregor. The Star Wars spin-off takes place a decade after Revenge of The Sith and also brought back actor Hayden Christensen known for playing Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker in part of the iconic franchise.

      After the show's release, many fans took to their social media accounts to praise the show. Over the years, the makers have tried to reboot the Star Wars franchise with follow up stories and spin-offs however, fans often complained that they couldn't live up to the hype or vibes of the original six films. Now, many Twitter users have claimed that Ewan McGregor's return to playing the role has brought back the original Star Wars vibes.

      One Twitter user said, "Obi-Wan Kenobi is... quite a bit better than I expected and infinitely better than I feared." Another wrote, "The first two episodes of #ObiWan gave me the kinds of chills I haven't felt since first watching the original trilogy. And Moses Ingram is serving up one of the franchise's best villains. Genuinely can't wait to see what the other four episodes hold. #ObiWanKenobi."

      Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, who has also helmed the other Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian. The show's official synopsis reads, "The Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

      Apart from Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker), the show also brought back Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars. Some of the other cast members include Rupert Friend, Indira Verma, Moses Ingram and Kumail Nanjiani.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 18:09 [IST]
