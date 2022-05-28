Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter Review: Fans Praise Ewan McGregor's Series For Bringing Back Star Wars Vibes

Disney recently released the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi led by Ewan McGregor. The Star Wars spin-off takes place a decade after Revenge of The Sith and also brought back actor Hayden Christensen known for playing Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker in part of the iconic franchise.

After the show's release, many fans took to their social media accounts to praise the show. Over the years, the makers have tried to reboot the Star Wars franchise with follow up stories and spin-offs however, fans often complained that they couldn't live up to the hype or vibes of the original six films. Now, many Twitter users have claimed that Ewan McGregor's return to playing the role has brought back the original Star Wars vibes.

One Twitter user said, "Obi-Wan Kenobi is... quite a bit better than I expected and infinitely better than I feared." Another wrote, "The first two episodes of #ObiWan gave me the kinds of chills I haven't felt since first watching the original trilogy. And Moses Ingram is serving up one of the franchise's best villains. Genuinely can't wait to see what the other four episodes hold. #ObiWanKenobi."

Here's the deal #ObiWanKenobi is fantastic. I could talk about Episodes 1 and 2 for hours. It's great on it's own, but what it really does masterfully is give me more reason to want the [SPOILER] series I've been craving. It's possible and it's what the people want. — Rob (Pro-Democracy) (@RealityRobbed) May 27, 2022

Got up at the crack of dawn to watch #ObiWanKenobi before work and I was not dissapointed. Packed with nostalgia and action. Everything I have loved about the other Disney Star Wars series so far. Great to see Ewan McGregor reprise the role — Daniel Graveling (@Daniel_8989) May 27, 2022

Dude for real, the scary voice was so cringe, i was really excited for the series but now im very dissapointed, it isnt a story problem, the story well excecuted would be good, i see a directing problem. its really a shame, looks like something with a low budget. — Eren 🍊 (@chpamelapij) May 27, 2022

Must admit I did doubt Disney when they announced this but after 2 episodes I’m hooked… #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/tCah43Lr1L — Josh James (@JoshJames1993) May 27, 2022

I almost cried with Obi-Wan's nightmare scene, so heartbreaking...#Kenobi — 𝘿𝙤𝙧𝙖 𝘼 𝙎𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙨 (@FakeDoraSolares) May 27, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is… quite a bit better than I expected and infinitely better than I feared — Kevin (@MagnetoRocks) May 27, 2022

Very personal and non-spoilery take on @obiwankenobi, the first two episodes: Star Wars Moms have their long overdue moment on-screen and it is beautiful💜



Hope, versus the dousing of the light seems to be the centerpiece or direction for this series and I’m here for it. #Kenobi — Becca Benjamin🔜SWCA (@urangelb) May 27, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, who has also helmed the other Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian. The show's official synopsis reads, "The Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

Apart from Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker), the show also brought back Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars. Some of the other cast members include Rupert Friend, Indira Verma, Moses Ingram and Kumail Nanjiani.