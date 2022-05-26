OTT's Highest Paid Actors Charge Upto 25 Crore, From Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee To Jitendra Kumar

OTT has given many actors the limelight and fanfare their talent deserved including big names like Jitendra Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Meanwhile, web shows like Sacred Games on Netflix as well as Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video have also been led by Bollywood stars.

Recently, reports have revealed how much digital success has raised the bar for the leading ladies and leading men. With pay gap certainly being narrowed down a little, here are the top ten highest paid OTT actors in the industry right now.

The Family Man's lead star Manoj Bajpayee known for playing Srikant Tiwari, a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), reportedly charged Rs 25 Lakh per episode. As for The Family Man 3, the actor has allegedly charged Rs 20.25 Crore to Rs 22.50 Crore for the nine-part series.

Saif Ali Khan who played one of the three lead characters Sartaj Singh in Netflix's hit series Sacred Games, reportedly charged Rs 15 Crore for each season. Saif wasn't the only actor leading the show. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the leading man in season 2 apparently took home Rs 10 Crore for the eight-part series.

Doctor Strange 2 OTT Release Date And Time: Benedict Cumberbatch's Solo Release Set To Hit Disney+ Hotstar

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi supposedly was paid Rs 10 Crore for Mirzapur 2 in 2021 and Rs 12 Crore in 2019 for Sacred Games 2. Another Mirzapur star Ali Fazal is one of the highest paid actors in OTT currently. According to reports, Ali Fazal charged Rs 12 Lakh per episode of Mirzapur in both seasons. He will also be seen playing his iconic role Guddu in season 3. He recently took to his Instagram account to share that he has started preparing for the upcoming season.

Radhika Apte was one of the biggest names associated with Netflix. The actress has given several great OTT releases in the last three years including Sacred Games. For season 1, the actress was reportedly paid, Rs 4 Crore.

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date And Time In India: Fans Wait For The Most Scary Season Yet

The Family Man star Priyamani reportedly charged Rs 10 Lakh per episode of The Family Man Season 2. Priyamani plays Manoj Bajpayee's wife Suchitra Tiwari in the first two seasons, and is expected to return for season 3 as well.

Pratik Gandhi reportedly made Rs 5 Lakh per episode of Scam 1992. Thanks to the show the actor garnered a lot of love and went on to become one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. Sunil Grover, who was seen in a leading role in Tandav, also got Rs 5 Lakh per episode for the hit Amazon Prime Video original show.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar who has been making waves has reportedly charged Rs 4 Lakh per episode in the new season of Panchayat starring alongside Neena Gupta.