Panchayat 2 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar Returns With A New Comic And Dramatic Season

Panchayat is all set to return with a season 2 starring Jitendra Kumar. The makers recently released the new season's full-length trailer featuring a glimpse at the dramatic lives of people in Phulera. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the show also stars Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

The series will again take us on Abhishek's (Jitendra) journey, an engineering graduate, who joined the panchayat office in Phulera as a secretary. The trailer shared on May 9, Jitendra Kumar's character taking up more responsibilities as the village panchayat's secretary.

After season 1 ended at a cliffhanger, the trailer finally gave a glimpse at Manju Devi's daughter. The clip reveals Abhishek getting to know her as they spend more time together. However, he continues to study for his exam and hopes to step out of the town soon. Meanwhile, the town's people also engage in some politics and the drama ensues.

The official synopsis revealed, the second season will explore the relationship between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi along with Abhishek who has now settled well into the village life of Phulera. It added, "As they navigate through the complexities in the village, team Panchayat will be seen facing new obstacles. Panchayat S2 is one of the much-awaited web series of the year."

Amazon Prime Video's official tweet read, "ngl, lau-key excited to head back to Phulera once again 💯" Take a look at the trailer,

Panchayat season 2 will see a new cast including actors Biswapati Sarkar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Pooja Singh. The trailer also revealed that the TVF series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2022.