Panchayat: Fans Point Out Similarities Between Jitendra Kumar Starrer & Shah Rukh Khan's 1989 Film Umeed

Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat has left a strong mark on fans. The hit series directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra has also brought back nostalgic memories of an old SRK film among fans. Coincidently, in an interview, Jitendra Kumar also said that if the show was made in 90s, SRK would have been perfect to play his role.

Panchayat follows Abhishek (played by Kumar) an engineering graduate, who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh due to lack of better job options. In season one, he struggles with the living conditions in the village, however, gets used to life after spending time and bonding with the villagers.

While praising Panchayat, many fans also pointed out the similarities it has with old Television film from 1989 titled Umeed. For the unversed, Umeed stars Shah Rukh Khan as a banker who is sent to a village as a branch manager. On arrival, he finds out he has to live in a small hut which is also the bank branch for the area.

One fan tweeted, "He (SRK) has done TV serial called Umeed in which SRK character was Banker and was situated in a village which is not a developed ones. Very striking similarities with Panchayat with only difference is that Jeetu Bhaiya character is a Sachiv."

Another while talking about Umeed said, "The fav line from the movie is when the Pradhan sahayak says 'ye ladka to pura powerhouse he pradhan ko hilakar rakh diya. ( This boy is a full powerhouse he has shocked the Pradhan)' And the fun fact is today morning I finished watching panchayat 2 and this story is very similar."

Take a look at more tweets,

In Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar goes to a small village as a secratary and here

SRK is send to a village where no banker wants to come.



SRK after coming here sees the situation and tries to make the village better



As this movie is just of 53 minutes

You should give it a try pic.twitter.com/f8hm7vPQ0a — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) May 20, 2022

He has done TV serial called Umeed in which SRK character was Banker and was situated in a village which is not a developed ones



Very striking similarities with Panchayat with only difference is that Jeetu Bhaiya character is a Sachivhttps://t.co/01trDCNmJW — Anuj 🇮🇳SRKian🇮🇳 (@anujrocks44) May 30, 2022

The fav line from the movie is when the Pradhan sahayak says

ye ladka to pura powerhouse he pradhan ko hilakar rakh diya



( This boy is a full powerhouse he has shocked the Pradhan)

And the fun fact is today morning I finished watching panchayat 2 and this story is very similar pic.twitter.com/4RtdODQcfT — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) May 20, 2022

Apart from Jitendra Kumar, season 2 of Panchayat also starred Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video