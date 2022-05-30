Panchayat's Sanvikaa Reveals After Show's Success Parents ‘Have Stopped Sending Me Job Posts'

Panchayat season 2 stars are currently basking in the show's success including the new member Sanvikaa. The actress made a brief appearance in season 1 however, her character- daughter to Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav's character Rinki, became a regular in season 2. Recently in an interview, Sanvikaa opened up about the new found fame from the show's success.

Sanvikaa's character Rinki has been the talk of the fictional town Phulera from the show. While she played a mystery role in season 1, fans were very excited to see her in season 2. Sanvikaa revealed that her family's reaction to her recurring role in the show was appreciated by fans and critics. She said that since the show's success, her family is now supportive of her acting career.

"They used to keep sending me job ads and employment news links and wanted me to apply for them. Thankfully they didn't ask me to get married as they gave me freedom to have a career. They all are very happy and now they have stopped sending me job posts. I am sure they must be getting wedding proposals for me. But I know they would cancel at that stage now," she said.

Sanvikaa also talked about working with big names like Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in her debut show. She told Indian Express that while she was nervous initially, she is glad the makers showed trust in her. She added, "Then I had to perform with Neena ji and Ragubhir sir. So it was difficult. However, they were very supportive. They used to give creative inputs to enhance my performance. They treated me like a family."

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat follows Abhishek Tripathi played by Jitendra who joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.