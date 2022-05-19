Panchayat Season 2 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Panchayat Season 2 by TVF and Amazon Prime Video was set to release on May 20, 2022, however, it arrived two days before its release date. According to reports, the makers made the decision to curb the piracy of the show.

However, within hours of release, the show was leaked online through notorious piracy sites. This is not the first time a show has suffered through piracy. Many OTT releases and theatrical projects have also become the victims of piracy.

The show starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in leading roles, also features Biswapati Sarkar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Pooja Singh in pivotal roles. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the new season follows Abhishek's (Jitendra) journey, an engineering graduate, who joined the panchayat office in Phulera as a secretary. He continues to study for his MBA to gain a better career prospect.

The early reactions for season two praise Panchayat for not only the performances but also the screenplay that efficiently focuses on serious and social issues while also exploring the everyday lives of villagers. Panchayat 2 is also a refreshing slice of life show which keeps you engaged with sweet moments and life-changing incidents.

The show's first season released in 2020 became an instant hit among the audience, and season 2 has also garnered some love from early viewers of the show. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.