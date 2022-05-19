    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Panchayat Season 2 Release Date And Time: Jitendra Kumar's Show Premiered Two Days Before Schedule

      By
      |

      Amazon Prime Video's awaited show Panchayat is all set to return for season 2. According to reports, the show was dropped two days ahead of the set schedule. The show was supposed to premiere on May 20 but the makers released all episodes on May 18, 2022.

      panchayat season 2

      Top 6 OTT Releases Of May 2022: Stranger Things 4, Panchayat 2, Obi-Wan Kenobi & MoreTop 6 OTT Releases Of May 2022: Stranger Things 4, Panchayat 2, Obi-Wan Kenobi & More

      According to reports, the show was released before schedule due to leaks. The show's first season released in 2020 became an instant hit among the audience. The second season of the popular comedy-drama follows the leading cast Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta and their everyday lives in a small village called Phulera.

      Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the new season uncovers Abhishek's (Jitendra) journey, an engineering graduate, who joined the panchayat office in Phulera as a secretary. However, continues to study for his MBA to gain a better career prospect. It will explore the relationship between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi along with Abhishek who has now settled well into the village life of Phulera.

      jitnendra kumar

      Panchayat 2 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar Returns With A New Comic And Dramatic SeasonPanchayat 2 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar Returns With A New Comic And Dramatic Season

      The Twitter reactions for the show have been mixed so far. While few said that the new season lives up to the hype, others claimed that its not as funny as season one. One Twitter user wrote, ""Har koi kahi na kahi nach hi raha hai sachiv ji" Binge watched #panchayat2 last night and the calmness this series gives to your mind is next level."

      Another user wrote, "Binge watched in the night, I can't tell how much I loved it 💕💯💯💥. TVF always stands out #panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2"

      Take a look at more reactions,

      Panchayat Season 2 also stars Biswapati Sarkar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Pooja Singh in leading roles. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

      Comments
      Read more about: panchayat amazon prime video
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X