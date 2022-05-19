Panchayat Season 2 Release Date And Time: Jitendra Kumar's Show Premiered Two Days Before Schedule

Amazon Prime Video's awaited show Panchayat is all set to return for season 2. According to reports, the show was dropped two days ahead of the set schedule. The show was supposed to premiere on May 20 but the makers released all episodes on May 18, 2022.

According to reports, the show was released before schedule due to leaks. The show's first season released in 2020 became an instant hit among the audience. The second season of the popular comedy-drama follows the leading cast Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta and their everyday lives in a small village called Phulera.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the new season uncovers Abhishek's (Jitendra) journey, an engineering graduate, who joined the panchayat office in Phulera as a secretary. However, continues to study for his MBA to gain a better career prospect. It will explore the relationship between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi along with Abhishek who has now settled well into the village life of Phulera.

The Twitter reactions for the show have been mixed so far. While few said that the new season lives up to the hype, others claimed that its not as funny as season one. One Twitter user wrote, ""Har koi kahi na kahi nach hi raha hai sachiv ji" Binge watched #panchayat2 last night and the calmness this series gives to your mind is next level."

Another user wrote, "Binge watched in the night, I can't tell how much I loved it 💕💯💯💥. TVF always stands out #panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2"

Take a look at more reactions,

Done watching #PanchayatSeason2

Started with laughter and at end no tears left to cry.

A rollercoaster ride of laughter, friendship, love , anger, emotions and more .....

A worthy watch series. #panchayat2#PanchayatOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever @Farjigulzar pic.twitter.com/5iu3qoOIAk — Niral Amipara (@niral2601) May 19, 2022

Waiting to watch #panchayat2.@TheViralFever always comes with unique ideas and this show gives us a real touch on rural India.#jittu bhaiya acting is of the next level.#PanchayatSeason2 — Tanishq Deshpande (@tanishq_01) May 19, 2022

@jitendrajk06 @Neenagupta001 @TheViralFever

Hats off to u guys for putting such a fantastic series.... Absolute mind blowing.. real life issues mixed with emotions n humor. The last 10 mins couldnt stop myself from crying.#panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2 — Niraj Shah (@shah_niraj12) May 19, 2022

Binge watched in the night, I can't tell how much I loved it 💕💯💯💥. TVF always stands out #panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/TBPPWUQagA — Prakash kumar Lenka (@Kprakash_Lenka) May 19, 2022

"Har koi kahi na kahi nach hi raha hai sachiv ji"



Binge watched #panchayat2 last night and the calmness this series gives to your mind is next level.#PanchayatSeason2 @PrimeVideo @jitendrajk06 @SatishRay_ pic.twitter.com/AlESNvXxVl — Harshita Verma (@hv_harshita) May 19, 2022

Panchayat Season 2 also stars Biswapati Sarkar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Pooja Singh in leading roles. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.