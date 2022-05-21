Panchayat Season 3: Here's What Jitendra Kumar Feels About The Hit Show's Future

Panchayat starring Jitendra Kumar recently returned with new episodes on Amazon Prime Video, and now fans are already talking about Panchayat season 3. Many even took to social media asking the makers if they will be returning with a new season after a cliffhanger ending. While the makers have remained mum about the release date and time of Panchayat season 3, leading actor Jitendra has shared had shared his thoughts on the same.

Panchayat which first released in 2020 became an instant hit among fans. During a recent interview, Jitendra was asked if he was nervous before the season two release however, he said that he hopes a season three would also come out soon.

He told Free Press Journal, "There is no pressure though many things have definitely improved in comparison to the earlier season, yet it has few similarities as well. I think the viewers will love season two as well, owing to its accelerating situations and the intriguing storyline."

"During the first season, people were free and had time to sit and watch many series. We received loads of love then hope this time also they take out some time. We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well," he added.

Panchayat has not been officially or publicly renewed for season 3 by TVF or Amazon Prime Video India, but it looks like fans as well as makers have big hopes from the small town Phulera. One fan said, " is it too early to ask for panchayat season 3? 😔 @TheViralFever @PrimeVideoIN" while another said, "Panchayat 2 on @PrimeVideoIN is something at another level. No word left for the appreciation. What an ending , it made me so emotional that my eyes felt with the tears. We want season 3 asap."

Panchayat also stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in leading roles alongside Biswapati Sarkar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Pooja Singh in pivotal roles. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.