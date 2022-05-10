Payal Rohatgi Opens Up About Skipping The Success Bash Of Lock Upp, Says ‘Sangram & I Are Not Party People’

The first-ever season of the Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp ended on May 7 with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui bagging the coveted trophy. The OTT reality show was a huge hit. Hence, producer Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish success bash at a popular restaurant in Mumbai on May 8 to celebrate the show and its contestants.

The bash was attended by Ekta, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Ali Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Afsana Khan among others.

However, the show’s first runner up Payal Rohatgi, who was missing at the success party, has now opened up about her absence in an interview with India Forums. She put the rumours of fall out to rest whilst revealing the real reason behind skipping the bash.

Rohatgi shared, “'I am a human being and I have a soul. I want my soul to react right to everything that happens in my life rather than reacting. My soul demanded rest and my soul demanded that I should give preference to my partner the day after the show as he too was highly disappointed. As everyone knows, Sangram and I are not 'party people.' We enjoy waking up early and practicing Yoga. We have a zone that is made of early mornings, breakfasts, and yoga, and not parties. Which is why you did not see me at the party.

She went on to add, “Also, I was very tired and disappointed. I wanted to take some time to come out and talk to everyone as I did not want to disappoint anyone. Neither my fans, nor the makers of the show.”

For the uninitiated, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have been together for many years now. The actress shared some shocking details about her personal life on Lock Upp. She had said that she cannot conceive and had been through a couple of rounds of IVF. Payal had stated that this is the reason why she hasn't married her fiancé and that sometimes she tells him to marry a girl who can give him a child.