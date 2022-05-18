Payal Rohatgi Slams Kangana Ranaut; Says Munawar Faruqui Was 'Made The Winner' Of Lock Upp

Ekta Kapoor's digital reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut ended recently. Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner while Payal Rohatgi was announced first runner up. Payal, who seem to be not happy with the results, took to social media to slam Kangana and Munawar. She also slammed Lock Upp team for using jobless celebrities to attack her.

Slamming Kangana, Payal said that the Bollywood actress is now a part of Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan's circle, after she attended the latter's Eid party recently. She said that Munawar was 'made the winner' of the show after Kangana bonded with Salman at the party. she said that she is unfollowing Kangana and wished her flim flops.



She wrote, "Sad PR gimmick 🙈 by ....... Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and the understand meaning of the word #BADASS."

She added, "Kangana and lot of A grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADASS 😂. Maybe they didn't know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it 🤪. So that means the concept of the show was a OCCHA thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types 🤣."

Payal slammed 'jobless celebrities' who 'targeted' her. She slammed the winner and said that he was married, had a child and girlfriend, and romanced with another woman in the show. She claimed that Munawar used to 'mentally' attack the players.

Exclusive: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His First Crush, Cooking Experience And More

Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Sunil Pal Accusing Him Of Vulgar Jokes; Reveals If He Will Participate In Bigg Boss

She concluded by writing, "A winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL 😂😂 The so called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them. Unfollowing Kangana 🤷♀️Wish her film ..... 🙃. So called celebrities think before u talk stupid stuff in media and look like jerks 🤪 #payalrohatgi."