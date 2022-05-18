Payal Rohatgi Slams Kangana Ranaut; Says Munawar Faruqui Was 'Made The Winner' Of Lock Upp
Ekta Kapoor's digital reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut ended recently. Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner while Payal Rohatgi was announced first runner up. Payal, who seem to be not happy with the results, took to social media to slam Kangana and Munawar. She also slammed Lock Upp team for using jobless celebrities to attack her.
Slamming
Kangana,
Payal
said
that
the
Bollywood
actress
is
now
a
part
of
Salman
Khan's
sister,
Arpita
Khan's
circle,
after
she
attended
the
latter's
Eid
party
recently.
She
said
that
Munawar
was
'made
the
winner'
of
the
show
after
Kangana
bonded
with
Salman
at
the
party.
she
said
that
she
is
unfollowing
Kangana
and
wished
her
flim
flops.
She wrote, "Sad PR gimmick 🙈 by ....... Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and the understand meaning of the word #BADASS."
She added, "Kangana and lot of A grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADASS 😂. Maybe they didn't know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it 🤪. So that means the concept of the show was a OCCHA thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types 🤣."
Payal slammed 'jobless celebrities' who 'targeted' her. She slammed the winner and said that he was married, had a child and girlfriend, and romanced with another woman in the show. She claimed that Munawar used to 'mentally' attack the players.
Exclusive: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His First Crush, Cooking Experience And More
Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Sunil Pal Accusing Him Of Vulgar Jokes; Reveals If He Will Participate In Bigg Boss
She concluded by writing, "A winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL 😂😂 The so called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them. Unfollowing Kangana 🤷♀️Wish her film ..... 🙃. So called celebrities think before u talk stupid stuff in media and look like jerks 🤪 #payalrohatgi."