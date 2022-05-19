Payal Rohatgi To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Sangram Singh On July 21 In A Simple Wedding

Lock Upp runner-up Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with Sangram Singh on the latter’s birthday on July 21. It must be noted that Payal and Sangram are getting married after 12 years of courtship. According to an HT report, the duo have completed their pre-wedding shoot and the shopping for the wedding will soon begin. The report further states that the couple’s wedding attires will be styled by Delhi based brand named Study by Janak.

Singh confirmed the news to HT and said that they have opted for a simple wedding that will take place in a temple. Sangram said “I’m extremely happy. We’ve been with each other for 12 years. It was time we take our relationship ahead and get married. Even our parents have wanted us to get married for a long time. And we have been trying to get done with this, but something or the other kept happening. After spending much time with Payal, I don’t think I can find a better girl than her. I don’t think she’ll find a better man than me (laughs).

He went on to add, “She is extremely genuine. I believe marriage is just a thapa that is needed for society, but I think it is important, especially for a girl’s respect. I also believe that just giving roses to your partner isn’t love, giving them respect is more important. And when you have that mutual respect and your souls connect, you know it’s time to get married.”

Singh also mentioned that the temple wedding will follow all the rituals as per the Arya Samaj and will mostly take place in either Gujarat or Haryana. Payal and Sangram will also be having pre-wedding functions such as haldi and mehendi but are not certain about the dates yet.