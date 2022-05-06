Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Casts Indian Actor Aryan Simhadri As Grover

Disney + series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has found its Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase. Grover, a half boy and half goat will be played by Indian-American actor Aryan Simhadri meanwhile Annabeth, daughter of the Greek goddess Athena will be played by Leah Sava Jeffries. The show will be led by Walker Scobell, who will play Percy.

The series adaptation based on the book series of the same name by Rick Riordan book was announced back in 2021 to fans' much delight. The news of the diverse casting for the leading roles has also made fans very excited for the upcoming show.

The live-action show follows the 12-year-old modern demigod Percy. Just as he is coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master's lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy embarks on an adventure to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Rick Riordan talked about the casting in a statement and said, "This week, our three brave heroes assembled for the first time at the studios in Vancouver, and I got to welcome them to the set. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but also a lot of fun. I cannot wait to get started!"

Talking about Aryan he added, "In his auditions for Grover Underwood, Aryan won our hearts. He had me laughing out loud with his delivery and timing. He has a mixture of sweetness, humour and internal toughness that is perfect for our favourite satyr."

Take a look at fan reactions,

not now sweetie they announced annabeth and grover casting #PercyJackson pic.twitter.com/F4sGFZYbGI — cece ☆ (@musicalgroot) May 5, 2022

THIS IS LITERALLY PERFECT CASTING #PercyJackson pic.twitter.com/LOXyGgHF4e — kaelyn/kaii | bianca di angelo’s gf (@SOLANAlSM) May 5, 2022

"the perfect casting doesn't exi—"



percy jackson golden trio casting: *literal PERFECTION* pic.twitter.com/qqNQFVlH4Q — cowboy like jib 🤠🍂 (@ohgreekgod) May 5, 2022

Aryan Simhadri was recently seen in Disney+ remake of Cheaper by the Dozen as well as Disney Channel original movie Spin. Some of his other credits include Just Roll With It, Adventures in Wonder Park, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run and others.