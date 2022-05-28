Plabita Borthakur On Northeastern Representation: People Asked Me If I Needed A Passport To Be In India

Actress Plabita Borthakur, who hails from Assam, recently featured in the web series Escaype Live. In the show, she plays the role of a 'Fetish Girl'. Recently, in an interview with News18, she shared her views on northeastern representation in Bollywood. She revealed that she received many racist comments in her life.

While speaking about the representation of northeastern people in Bollywood, Plabita Borthakur said, "We are taking a step for sure. But I do feel that we still don't have enough northeastern characters in mainstream films and shows. Of course, with OTT, a lot of new different kinds of projects happening but I still feel we have a long way to go."

The actress also gets annoyed with some of the stereotypes about northeastern people. Moreover, she also revealed that people commented on her look as she doesn't look like the northeast people. She said, "There are people who look different. Not everyone would look only the way you are expecting them to look. Somehow, I do get that a lot. And I do get a little annoyed because I feel that there is very little knowledge about the northeast that people have outside. We have so much more awareness because we see people from everywhere. But earlier, a lot of people asked me if I needed a passport to be in India."

Talking about Plabita Borthakur, she made her acting debut with the film Lipstick Under My Burkha. After that, she acted in several web series and TV shows. Her elder sister Parineeta Borthakur is also an established TV actress.

Plabita's latest show Escaype Live also stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Rohit Chandel and many others in key roles.