Poonam Pandey Reveals She Lost Sense Of Smell Post Brain Haemorrhage & Domestic Violence By Ex Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey, who was recently seen on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, has been evicted from the popular reality show. During her stint on the series, the actress shared some shocking details about her personal life with the other contestants. She had shed light on facing domestic violence at the hands of her ex-hubby Sam Bombay and that she was suicidal during a low phase of her life. Pandey had also opened up about suffering from a brain haemorrhage on the show.

Now, post her eviction, Poonam has revealed that she has lost her 'sense of smell' completely after domestic violence and brain haemorrhage, in a recent interview with ETimes TV.

The actress got candid about her struggles to sense the smell around her and shared, “I can’t smell things, I ask people around me about the smell. That’s how I smell things. When the domestic violence happened with me, I lost the sense of smell completely. With brain haemorrhage, it is connected. But honestly, I am mentally and physically much stronger right now.”

It must be noted that in one of the Lock Upp episodes, Poonam Pandey had said that her brain injury could not heal properly as Sam kept hitting her on the same spot repeatedly. She had said that she used to apply makeup and laugh in front of everyone to hide her injuries.

Poonam had shared on the show, "I would still pose for nice photos, talk so casually. My face was black and blue, I would put makeup on top of it and go to events. I was in a relationship for four years and for those four years of my life, I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat. I would get beaten up. I would get locked in one of my bedrooms. My phone was broken so I couldn't make any calls. And the next time I would just feel that I should kill myself. I've tried to kill myself multiple times.”

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey lodged a physical assault complaint against her husband last year and he was later arrested by the police.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM