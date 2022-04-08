Priyanka Chopra Praises Desi Representation In Bridgerton Season 2: Love The Show And The Sharma Sisters

Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton season 2 has garnered a lot of love from desi fans because of the representation of Indian culture. After desi fans now that desi girl Priyanka Chopra has praised the show and the showrunners for the same.

The former Miss World took to her Instagram Stories to express how happy she was to see desi characters in the Netflix show. The leading ladies in season 2 are the Sharma sisters, Edwina Sharma and Kate Sharma, played by actors Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley.

Priyanka shared a picture of Chandran and Ashley and wrote, "I have to say, it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters."

Charithra Chandran Reveals Friends Assume Her Bridgerton Casting 'Is Due To A Diversity Quota'

Notably, Bridgerton is based on the bestselling novel series of the same name by Julia Quinn. Bridgerton is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s. Season 1 followed a steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

While season 2 does follow Daphne's elder brother-- Lord Anthony Bridgerton similar to the books, the leads in the book series were white but the showrunners decided to explore a more inclusive cast with an Asian representation.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Movie Review: Jude Law's Heartbreak Is The Saving Grace

Apart from the South Asian actors, the show also featured an orchestra cover of the title track from Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', a Haldi ceremony, and intricate embroidery on the Victorian gowns representing Indian craftsmanship.

The show is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner. The show stars Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte.