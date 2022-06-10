Ranveer Singh Gets Ready For Netflix's Interactive Show With Bear Grylls: Things Are About To Get Wild

Ranveer Singh is taking a taste of the wilderness along with Bear Grylls for India's first interactive adventure reality episode titled 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. The first look at the Netflix show was shared giving a glimpse of Ranveer's adventure in the jungle.

Netflix shared the video and captioned it as, "Jungle mein Mangal! ?￰ﾟﾤﾯ? Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on Netflix!" On the other hand, Ranveer introduced the teaser saying, "Jungle jungle pata chala haithat things are about to get WILD!!! Toh safety-gear baandh lo, kyunki kabhi bhi, kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Watch this space for more tomorrow! @NetflixIndia."

In the clip, Ranveer can be seen running around the jungle and getting away from the wild animals, while Bear Grylls accompanies him. Ranveer is heard saying, "Wolves, bears. Are there any tigers?" To which the host answers, "No tigers here." He also asks the fans to click on the button for the interactive episode to save his life. Take a look at the video,

Netflix has described the show as Ranveer taking off "on a thrilling date with nature, fending for himself, and learning new survival skills as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his ladylove in the harsh forests of Serbia."

The actor reportedly had travelled to Serbia in July, 2021, to shoot for this new adventure-based show which will also mark his OTT debut.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Pooja Hedge, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. The actor has also been busy filming for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.