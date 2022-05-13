    For Quick Alerts
      RRR: Ram Charan & Junior NTR's Magnum Opus To Release On ZEE5 On May 20

      RRR, the magnum opus by SS Rajamouli that went on to enter the highly coveted 1000 crore club, within 16 days of its worldwide release went on to became the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The blockbuster film is now all releasing on OTT platform- Zee5, on 20th of May. The release is certain to reach wider audience, much to fan's excitement.

      Starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, 'RRR' is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film received applauds for its commendable performances, magnanimous cinematic scale, action, and drama from across the globe.

      'RRR' also won Ram Charan and Jr NTR unanimous praise and appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

      The period action drama is now going to be accessible for everyone on Zee5 from May 20th.

      Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 13, 2022
