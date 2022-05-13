RRR: Ram Charan & Junior NTR's Magnum Opus To Release On ZEE5 On May 20

RRR,
the
magnum
opus
by
SS
Rajamouli
that
went
on
to
enter
the
highly
coveted
1000
crore
club,
within
16
days
of
its
worldwide
release
went
on
to
became
the
third
highest-grossing
Indian
film
of
all
time.
The
blockbuster
film
is
now
all
releasing
on
OTT
platform-
Zee5,
on
20th
of
May.
The
release
is
certain
to
reach
wider
audience,
much
to
fan's
excitement.
Starring
Ram
Charan
and
Junior
NTR,
'RRR'
is
a
fictional
period
drama
revolving
around
two
Indian
freedom
fighters-
Alluri
Sitarama
Raju
and
Komaram
Bheem.
The
film
received
applauds
for
its
commendable
performances,
magnanimous
cinematic
scale,
action,
and
drama
from
across
the
globe.
'RRR'
also
won
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR
unanimous
praise
and
appreciation
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.