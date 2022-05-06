Saisha Shinde Is Eliminated Just Before Lock Upp Finale

As the finale of Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show, Lock Upp gets closer, the game is getting more intense, and the show witnessed one more shocking elimination! Saisha Shinde has been eliminated from the show.

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The contestants who made their way can finally see a ray of hope as they reach the finale, but Saisha's luck ran out as she was evicted from the show based on audience votes.

Saisha has been a strong contender since she entered the show and played every game with utmost dedication. She was very vocal about her opinions. Moreover, Saisha was eliminated earlier also when she had a heated argument with the host, Kangana Ranaut, and then made a re-entry in the show. But this time, the audience voted her out before she could be a finalist.

