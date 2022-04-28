Sangram Singh Reacts To Payal Rohatgi’s Revelation On Lock Upp, Says ‘Big Deal If She Can't Conceive’

Payal Rohatgi recently made a shocking revelation on Lock Upp that she cannot conceive and that this was the reason why she hasn't married her fiance Sangram Singh. Payal added that sometimes she tells her boyfriend to marry a girl, who can give him a child. Now, her boyfriend Sangram has opened up about Payal’s statement in an interview with ETimes TV.

He lauded Payal for being brave and said, "Payal is a very brave girl. I am proud of her. Yes, her IV failed and the doctors told her that she won't be able to conceive. But, so what? What is most important is that we love each other as we are. Tomorrow, the same problem I could have had; maybe I was unable to produce kids. Would Payal have left me then? Certainly not. Yes, she did tell me that I should start looking for someone else to marry and have kids of my own, but I could only laugh at what she suggested. We are together and we shall remain together forever."

He went on to add, "Are people who have kids all happy? Kya kar liya hai un logone ne jinke bachche hain? Are they superior? So what's the big deal about kids? Love between partners is important and that's all that matters."

Sangram shared that the inability to conceive has upset Payal on a couple of occasions and that they are not averse to adoption. On being quizzed if they have discussed surrogacy, Sangram revealed that they have considered it but that's the second option in case they don't go in for adoption.

Sangram then said that he and Payal would have been a married couple if Payal's IVF had succeeded. However, his nani (maternal grandmother) then passed away and soon after that, her father was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Singh concluded by saying that they are definitely marrying in July as he had stated earlier.