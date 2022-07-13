    For Quick Alerts
      She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Addresses Criticism of Her Look, Says I Accept Every Ounce Of Shade

      Earlier this month, Jameela Jamil's first look for upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was released by the makers. The actress will be seen playing She-Hulk villain Titania. While fans were curious about her character, it also garnered a bit of criticism.

      The Good Place alum took to Twitter to respond to posts that were critical of her appearance. In a hilarious tweet she said, "Omg this photo. Guys...I accept every ounce of shade here." She also said that she accepts the criticism based on the picture that was shared by the makers; "I dutifully accept the crowd attack."

      She added, "In defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?"

      When another tweet was critical of her character's costume, the actress replied by saying, "You'll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character."

      Notably, the MCU series is studio's first courtroom drama with Tatiana Maslany playing the role of the lawyer, Jennifer Walters, who specializes in superhuman cases. She is also related to Hulk and ends up with powers similar to him. The first promo of the show also features Bruce AKA Mark Ruffalo playing Hulk after Avengers: Endgame.

      The trailer also received backlash for the VFX, however, the makers are yet to open up about the same. Apart from, Tatiana Maslany She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong.

      she hulk marvel mcu jameela jamil
      Wednesday, July 13, 2022
      X