She-Hulk Trailer: Unhappy Marvel Fans Compare Tatiana Maslany's CGI Hulk To Princess Fiona

Marvel recently dropped the long-awaited teaser of the upcoming mini-series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show following Tatania Maslany's Jennifer Walters has been one of the awaited Marvel shows set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, however, the show's trailer has left fans disappointed.

The trailer introduces Jennifer Walters, a 30-something attorney who also transforms into a green hulk. According to reports, Tatania Maslany's Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, who gets the powers of Hulk after getting a blood transfusion from Banner. The trailer shows her turning to Bruce for help in maintaining the Hulk form.

Throughout the clip, Jennifer can be seen going by her daily routine in the Hulk form. Fans were quick to notice the CGI of the character's Hulk form and called out the makers for not making it worth the budget of the show. Many also compared the budget for other Marvel shows over the years and pointed out how much better the CGI has been. Meanwhile, one fan compared Tatania Maslany's Jennifer Walters to Shrek's Princess Fiona.

One user wrote, "I'm not usually one to complain about VFX but Jen's CGI looks distractingly wonky in the #SheHulk trailer. That said, I'm super excited about Tatiana Maslany CRUSHING this role, and at least according to the trailer it seems they got the character right."

Take a look at the reactions here:

Bruhhh why does the CGI for #SheHulk look so bad?? Marvel really giving their VFX artists 4 australian dollars and calling it a day pic.twitter.com/WcJxmft990 — AC (@hongyboy) May 18, 2022

She-Hulk looks just like Princess Fiona from Shrek



The multiverse is real guys, this will be a crossover of franchises 😂 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/jkdjM7zP1q — patrickadney1 (@patrickadney11) May 17, 2022

Marvel I’m begging you to give VFX artists enough time to do their jobs #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/MpfMTBh80d — Lewis 🍿 (@lewisjwr) May 17, 2022

Hearing about how the people behind #Encanto had to bend over backwards just to convince Disney to let Luisa be muscular and now seeing the skinny-ass #SheHulk trailer is so frustrating. Women with muscles do exist and they are beautiful! pic.twitter.com/FqFrRSLsD5 — ToonSkribblez (@ToonSkribblez) May 18, 2022

I feel like the CGI in #SheHulk should've been far better. It looks less like a multi-billion dollar corporation put millions of dollars into it in 2022 and more like post-ogre Fiona from Shrek, which is a film that came out in 2001. pic.twitter.com/LrbVNwJjqt — Rob (Pro-Democracy) (@RealityRobbed) May 17, 2022

I don’t think the CGI is that bad on #SheHulk but there was literally a blueprint for a green woman already in the MCU?? Just find a buffer actress and paint her green? Or just buff her up in post. Idk.. pic.twitter.com/gMaPTEdqLh — zeek 💎 (@superboysbestie) May 17, 2022

Why is the CGI so damn bad? Is ILM just phoning it in now? Is this the result of Disney hurting so badly over the past few years?



Not surprised that the writing looks like shit, but I am surprised they're letting Bruce train her, risking "manslaining" accusations.#SheHulk #MCU pic.twitter.com/1o3n93xGqi — WOKESBANE (@wokesbane) May 18, 2022

The nine-episode series will also seen Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 17, 2022.