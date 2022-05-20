    For Quick Alerts
      She-Hulk Trailer: Unhappy Marvel Fans Compare Tatiana Maslany's CGI Hulk To Princess Fiona

      Marvel recently dropped the long-awaited teaser of the upcoming mini-series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show following Tatania Maslany's Jennifer Walters has been one of the awaited Marvel shows set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, however, the show's trailer has left fans disappointed.

      The trailer introduces Jennifer Walters, a 30-something attorney who also transforms into a green hulk. According to reports, Tatania Maslany's Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, who gets the powers of Hulk after getting a blood transfusion from Banner. The trailer shows her turning to Bruce for help in maintaining the Hulk form.

      Throughout the clip, Jennifer can be seen going by her daily routine in the Hulk form. Fans were quick to notice the CGI of the character's Hulk form and called out the makers for not making it worth the budget of the show. Many also compared the budget for other Marvel shows over the years and pointed out how much better the CGI has been. Meanwhile, one fan compared Tatania Maslany's Jennifer Walters to Shrek's Princess Fiona.

      One user wrote, "I'm not usually one to complain about VFX but Jen's CGI looks distractingly wonky in the #SheHulk trailer. That said, I'm super excited about Tatiana Maslany CRUSHING this role, and at least according to the trailer it seems they got the character right."

      The nine-episode series will also seen Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

      She-Hulk is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 17, 2022.

      X