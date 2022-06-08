She Season 2 Release Date And Time: Trailer Gives A Glimpse At Braver And Bolder Bhumi

Netflix has finally released the trailer of season two of Imtiaz Ali's web series She. Aaditi Pohankar is all set to return as Bhumika Pardeshi AKA Bhumi, in She season 2 alongside Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan and Suhita Thatte. The show following Bhumi an undercover constable disguised as a sex worker is set to release on June 17, 2022.

The OTT platform's official Instagram account shared the trailer on Wednesday (June 8). The show is expected to drop on Netflix at 12:30 pm on the release date. The caption read, "Kya ye Bhumi ki kahani ka ant hoga ya phir bas uski shuruaat? Watch the next chapter of her story from @imtiazaliofficial in #SheS2, dropping on 17th June, only on Netflix! #SheS2OnNetflix."

Bhumi in the new trailer seemed more confident, bolder and braver in her undercover duties. This time around she will be seen trying to lure in Nayak, a drug kingpin and a ruthless assassin. The trailer also hints at the police department questioning Bhumi's loyalty due to her new-found love.

She first premiered in 2020 and gained love from fans and critics. Filmibear's review for She Season 1 said, "The thrill and mystery that comes with the plot of investigating the drug lords is truly enjoyable, it is also fun to see Bhumika's character transform. However, at the same time, we also have several subplots hanging in the balance, from her divorce with her husband, to her relationship with her mother and sister."

Talking about the show, creator Imtiaz Ali said in a statement that the new season has a deeply personal story. He added, "As She gets comfortable in the role of a seductress, She also begins to get seduced by the charm of darkness. The thrill quotient is up, The canvas is wider and the treatment more persuasive as Bhumi struggles to decide the secrets she really wants to keep."

She Season 2 is directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios', Tipping Point and Window Seat Films.