Shreya Dhanwanthary Kickstarts Shoot Of Mumbai Diaries 2

The multi-talented actor with a bubbly personality, Shreya Dhanwanthary after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming big ticket film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 'Adbhut' has set off to the sets of Mumbai Diaries season 2. The actress has reunited with the cast and crew and begun shooting for the sequel of one of the most awaited series on OTT.

Digital star Shreya Dhanwanthary who has quite a few projects in her bag right now is juggling between shoots at the moment. The actress who attained overnight recognition for delivering an outstanding performance of a righteous journalist in Scam 1992 has started shooting for Mumbai Diaries 2. Shreya's role in Mumbai Diaries too was of a bold journalist and she was not only loved but also critically appreciated for it.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shreya Dhanwanthary posted a cute selfie of herself and wrote 'Awrirte Mumbai Diaries Season 2! Vamos!' making it official that she has started shooting for Mumbai Diaries season 2. As it marks the first day of the shoot for the actress, it begins the countdown for the show to soon release on OTT platform.

Shreya who was last seen in Loop Lapeta, also wrapped up Adbhut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently. The actress had expressed how she had gotten a chance to creatively explore herself. Shreya undoubtedly gives her 100% in every role that she has played till now. Now, with R Balki's Chup, Adbhut and Mumbai Diaries 2 straight in the line, Shreya Dhanwanthary has quite the big tickets releases ahead of her that is keeping the fans awaiting.