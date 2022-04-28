Shreya Dhanwanthary Wishes Scam 1992 Co-Star Pratik Gandhi A Very Happy Birthday With A Sweet Note!

Multi
Talented
actor
Shreya
Dhanwanthary
rose
to
fame
overnight,
making
her
mark
on
the
OTT
space
by
delivering
an
outstanding
performance
in
the
blockbuster
web
series
Scam
1992.
Portraying
the
role
of
Sucheta
Dalal,
the
actress
won
hearts
with
her
splendid
performance
as
the
dedicated
journalist.
Stealing
hearts
with
her
performance
by
her
role
of
a
journalist
in
Mumbai
Diaries,
Shreya
Dhanwanthary
is
set
to
be
seen
in
the
sequel
of
the
series.
Shreya,
who
was
last
seen
in
Loop
Lapeta
is
also
set
to
make
her
'theatrical' debut
with
R
Balki's
Chup
releasing
in
September
this
year.
She
will
also
be
seen
in
Nawazuddin
starrer
'Adhbut'
releasing
by
the
end
of
the
year.