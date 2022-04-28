    For Quick Alerts
      Shreya Dhanwanthary Wishes Scam 1992 Co-Star Pratik Gandhi A Very Happy Birthday With A Sweet Note!

      Multi Talented actor Shreya Dhanwanthary rose to fame overnight, making her mark on the OTT space by delivering an outstanding performance in the blockbuster web series Scam 1992. Portraying the role of Sucheta Dalal, the actress won hearts with her splendid performance as the dedicated journalist.

      As Pratik Gandhi celebrates his birthday today, his beloved co-actress Shreya wished with a cool and funky unseen picture alongwith a witty and humorous caption!

      Taking to the social media, Shreya wrote, "It's this jigar's birthday too! Happy Birthdaaaaay my favorite nemesis."

      Shreya also wished the director of her successful show Mumbai Diaries, Nikkhil Advani on his with a heartwarming note and picture.

      Stealing hearts with her performance by her role of a journalist in Mumbai Diaries, Shreya Dhanwanthary is set to be seen in the sequel of the series.

      Shreya, who was last seen in Loop Lapeta is also set to make her 'theatrical' debut with R Balki's Chup releasing in September this year. She will also be seen in Nawazuddin starrer 'Adhbut' releasing by the end of the year.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 17:57 [IST]
