Squid Game Director Gives Huge Shout Out To Fans Around The World; Announces Season 2 & Its Details

The dystopian K-drama Squid Game which took the world by storm is back with the second season. The South Korean series had shattered Netflix streaming records, grabbed many historic awards and garnered global stardom. On Sunday (June 12), Netflix announced the second season on social media.

Posting a note by Squid Game's writer, director, producer, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix wrote, "Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2."

In the same thread, Netflix shared the director's note for fans which had details of Squid Game Season 2. He also gave a huge shout out to fans around the world and thanked them for watching and loving their show.

Revealing the details of Season 2, the director mentioned in his note that Gi-hun and The Front Man return. He also revealed that the man in the suit with ddakji might also return and Young-hee's boyfriend will be introduced.

The note read as, "It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

On your marks.

Get set.

Greenlight.

Squid Game continues, only on Netflix.#SquidGameS2 pic.twitter.com/spH30iRDO4 — Squid Game ❗❗ (@squidgame) June 12, 2022

He further wrote, "And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend Cheoul-su. Join us once more for a whole new round."

Apparently, the second season is still in its early stages. Fans are super excited about the same. One of the fans commented on the post, "OMG! I just can't wait for this," another user commented, "Can't wait."

Are you excited about the same? Hit the comment box to share your views.