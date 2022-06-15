Squid Game Reality Series To Stream On Netflix With Record Cash Prize: Read Details Inside!

Squid Game reality series, which is being promoted as the biggest-ever reality series in history, is all set to stream on Netflix soon. The exciting announcement was made at the Banff World Media Festival, on Tuesday (June 12, 2022). Interestingly, Squid Game is coming to Netflix with a record cash prize.

As per the reports, the show, which has been named Squid Game: The Challenge will have 456 players. The participants will compete in a series of games to win a cash prize of $ 4.56 Million. According to Netflix, this is the largest amount in the history of Television to be handed out as the cash prize.

Brandon Riegg, the Netflix Vice President of unscripted and documentary series, thanked the original creator of Squid Game - Hwang Dong-hyuk in an official statement. "Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang Dong-hyuk's captivating story and iconic imagery," said the Netflix VP in an official statement.

"We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end," he concluded.

The first season of Squid Game was released on Netflix in September. The show holds the record as the most popular show ever streamed on the OTT giant. When it comes to the Squid Game reality series, the season reportedly consists of 10 episodes. Netflix is currently seeking English-speaking contestants from all over the world, for the show.