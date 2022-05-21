Stranger Things 4 First 8 Minutes Footage Reveals Truth About Eleven's Powers Developed At Hawkins Facility

The makers of Stranger Things 4 have released the first eight minutes of Stranger Things season 4 a week before the show's release. The footage not only takes you back to 1979 but also gives a glimpse of what Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown is really capable of and what happened at the Hawkins Facility. The clip has left fans impressed and many wondering the truth behind the incident.

Stranger Things' official YouTube account shared the video and wrote, "What have you done? With one week to go, watch the first 8 minutes of ST4. And mark your calendars for our episode split announcement."

The opening scene brings Dr Martin Brenner (played by Matthew Modine) back into the Hawkins National Laboratories in the 1970s. He can be seen working with psychically-gifted children, especially Ten. Martin seems to be taking care of Ten with love as opposed to the way Stranger Things season 1 showed him behaving like with Eleven.

During their lesson, something goes wrong and Ten figures out outside their room people are dying, before Martin can see, he is knocked out by the door. When he wakes up the entire lab has been turned upside down and everyone's bloody twisted bodies are on the ground.

Only Eleven can be seen standing next to a broken glass window. Martin asked her, "What have you done?" Eleven turns around only to show blood streaming down her eyes and nose. Take a look at the clip,

One fan in the comments theorised that it was a demodog and Martin just blamed Eleven for the killings. The comment by Rebecca Stout read, "I'm guessing something killed all of the children, 11 was too strong for it and threw it out of the room, and Brenner always thought it was her that slaughtered everyone. Maybe she's way too traumatized from the event and abuse afterwards to remember any of this."

Another added, "I did NOT expect that!! This season is gonna be something else for sure. Can't wait!!" "They weren't lying when they said this was gonna be a horror movie whattt." A fan said, "It's only the first 8 minutes and it's already got me all tense. This season is for sure going to be the most insane one yet!!"

According to reports, Stranger Things season 4 volume one will feature seven episodes release on May 27 and volume two will have two episodes releasing on July 1, 2022. The hit Netflix show stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke among others.