Stranger Things 4 Trailer Reveals All Secrets Of Upside-Down, Team Comes Together In Hawkins

Netflix has finally released the full-length trailer of the awaited season 4 of Stranger Things. The show's Vol. 1 is all set to premiere on May 27, 2022, starring Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) and more.

Stranger Things 4 Episodes Are More Than An Hour Long, Reveal Duffer Brothers

Directed by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things season 4 begins six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. At the end of season 3 half of the group had left Hawkin while Jim Hopper was expected to be dead. However, a teaser released in 2021 revealed that Jim has been in Russia.

Now the full-length trailer gave a glimpse at what Jim has been doing in Russia. Meanwhile, the group of friends are still struggling with the aftermath and can be seen navigating the complexities of high school separately. The trailer revealed that Eleven is called back to Hawkins by the military to save the world.

However, despite having lost her powers, she comes back to help the friends who are stuck in the centre of the storm. The trailer also revealed several secrets of the upside-down including a skeleton-like man controlling everything in the supernatural world. Take a look at the trailer,

Stranger Things 4: Netflix Unveils New Poster And Details, Show Will Release In Two Parts

Produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, Stranger Things is expected to end with season 5 set to release in 2023. The show also stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and others.

Notably, Stranger Things Vol 1 will have eight episodes of 50 to 60 minutes. The makers have also announced the release of Vol 2 set to premiere later this year, on July 1st, 2022.