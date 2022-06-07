Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Showrunners Hint At Major Character Death, Say Everyone Is In Danger

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is all set to release on July 1, 2022. While fans are waiting for the premiere, showrunners the Duffer Brothers have shared an update on the fate of the leading characters played by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and others.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Duffer Brothers talked about any possibility of major character deaths during Volume 2. The brothers said that season 4 has gotten darker and some key characters may not be safe in the much-awaited finale.

Matt Duffer said, "I don't really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure. I hope that that is sort of the sense because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger." Ross added, "And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

The last two episodes of the show in Volume 2 have shocked many fans more than their runtime. Apart from having feature film-length episodes, the makers have now revealed that most of the parts of the show take place in the upside-down.

Matt Duffer told Empire magazine, "The final episode has more FX shots than the entirety of Season 3." Ross Duffer added, "There's an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn't stop. It's the most complicated thing we've ever attempted to do. [It's] all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then - well, everything goes to hell..."

The fourth season's first volume already saw several character deaths including cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham, Hawkins High reporter Fred Benson, and basketball player Patrick McKinney. While all main characters survived till the end of the seven-part series, Max Mayfield played by Sadie Sink came close to dying at the hands of Vecna.

Meanwhile, the last episode ended at a cliffhanger as Nancy Wheeler was unable to come back from the upside-down and is stuck in a trance as Vecna tries to find his next victim. Notably, Season 4: Volume 2 is not the end, the show will return for the final season 5 in 2023.