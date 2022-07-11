Stranger Things Season 4 Cast Net Worth: From Winona Ryder, David Harbour To Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix's hit show Stranger Things has also changed the lives of many of the leading stars including the young actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and many more. However, the show that was released in 2016 also had some already established stars including Winona Ryder and Matthew Modine.

Eddie Munson From Stranger Things Has A Connection With Johnny Depp

The show and its stars over the years have garnered a huge fan following, as well as astonishing net worths. Here is the net worth of all the big stars of the show created and backed by the Duffer Brothers.

Winona Ryder - Net Worth $18 Million

Winona Ryder who plays Joyce Byers, mom to Will Byers has 62 credits to her name and $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While she originally made $100,000 per episode. After the show became popular and her fame she is now being paid $350,000 per episode.

Millie Bobby Brown - Net Worth $10 million

Millie Bobby Brown who plays the lead character Eleven originally made $10,000 per episode, but that grew to $30,000 and eventually $300,000 per episode. Apart from Stranger Things, she has also starred in Enola Holmes for which she earned $6.1 million base salary and was promised at least $7.5 million for the sequel. According to Celebrity Net Worth the young star's net worth is $10 million.

Matthew Modine - Net Worth $10 Million

Matthew Modine who played Dr Martin Brenner in season 1 and season 4 is the most famous actor on the show. On the other hand, his most famous role has been Full Metal Jacket in 1987 which brought in $120 million globally. Matthew Modine's net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Duffer Brothers Announce Stranger Things Spin-off, Launch Production House Upside Down Pictures

David Harbour - Net Worth $6 Million

David Harbour who has become synonymous with the role of Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, has a net worth of $6 million. According to reports the actor now earns $350,000 per episode. Apart form the Netflix show he has also been seen in Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace, The Green Hornet, Revolutionary Road, Suicide Squad and more.

Gaten Matarazzo - Net Worth $5 Million

Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin Henderson on the hit show has a net worth of $5 million. Gaten's character Dustin is also one of the most loved characters on the show, with the show's popularity the actor currently makes $250,000 per episode.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Franco who played stoner Argyle in the new season has a net worth $10 million. Other leading stars Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Maya Hawke, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp all have a net worth of $3 Million. Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have a net worth of $4 Million. Finally, Sadie Sink who joined the show in season 2, her net worth has been reported as $1 Million.

Stranger Things season 5 is expected to be the final season of the show. However, the makers are yet to reveal the release date of the finale episodes.